Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

Shares of RPAY traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 529,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Repay by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,250,000 after buying an additional 568,458 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $7,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

