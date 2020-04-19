Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

REPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of REPL stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 82,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,131. The company has a market cap of $420.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,395,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,309,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

