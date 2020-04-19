Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

RTRX has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 695,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,487. The company has a market capitalization of $580.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.90. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994 over the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth $6,280,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Retrophin by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Retrophin by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 264,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

