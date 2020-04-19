Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 93.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

RVNC stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 540,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,429. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $875.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 326,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

