Reviewing Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Five Prime Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:FPRX)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Five Prime Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.16 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30 Five Prime Therapeutics $14.87 million 6.85 -$137.20 million ($3.92) -0.71

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Five Prime Therapeutics. Five Prime Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Prime Therapeutics has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Five Prime Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five Prime Therapeutics 1 4 1 0 2.00

Innovus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. Five Prime Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. Given Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Innovus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Five Prime Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Five Prime Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85% Five Prime Therapeutics -922.43% -71.29% -50.29%

Summary

Innovus Pharmaceuticals beats Five Prime Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28. Its product candidates also include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor. The company's BMS-986258, an anti-T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain-3 antibody, which is in clinical trial as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo in patients with advanced malignant tumors. It has license and collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline LLC, INBRX 110 LP, UCB Pharma S.A., and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; a collaboration agreement with Roche; and license agreements with Galaxy Biotech, LLC, BioWa, Inc. and Lonza Sales AG. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

