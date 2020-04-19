Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 190,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $771.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.71. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $145,953.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $593,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit