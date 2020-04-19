Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of RYTM stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 190,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $771.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.71. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $145,953.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $593,797 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.