Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYTM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

RYTM stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.47. 190,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.38 and a current ratio of 12.39. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market cap of $771.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $123,574.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock valued at $593,797. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

