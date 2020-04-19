Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.22-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5-22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.26 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.22) – $0.19 EPS.

NYSE RAD opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $626.58 million, a P/E ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RAD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

