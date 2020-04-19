Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.22) – $0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5-22.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.53 billion.Rite Aid also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.22-0.19 EPS.

NYSE RAD opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. Rite Aid has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $626.58 million, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Rite Aid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

