Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:RTTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,849. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at $499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

