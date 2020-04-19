Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMTI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rockwell Medical from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 539,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,241. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $167.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 145.57% and a negative net margin of 55.67%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 74,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.