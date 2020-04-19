Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.26. 13,158,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531,964. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $6,974,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $14,784,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,181,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $124,323,000 after acquiring an additional 246,595 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

