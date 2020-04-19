Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.57.
Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 5,357,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78.
In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
