Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.57.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 5,357,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.