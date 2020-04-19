Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

RBS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,377. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

