Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $14.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Royal Gold stock traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $74,258,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 765,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,552,000 after purchasing an additional 221,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $12,907,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $11,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

