Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Short Interest Update

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 10,116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days. Currently, 24.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RUBY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 822,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,252. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at $18,789,321.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $156,600. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 650.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

