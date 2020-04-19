S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th.

STBA stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.79 and a 52 week high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.84.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $79.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S & T Bancorp by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S & T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

