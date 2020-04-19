Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SABR. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.69.

Get Sabre alerts:

NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 751,815 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 520.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 91,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Sabre by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 542,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.