SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) Short Interest Update

SAExploration Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SAEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,700 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the March 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SAEX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,408. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. SAExploration has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.33.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SAExploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAEX. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SAExploration by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SAExploration in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SAExploration in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SAExploration by 6,328.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAExploration by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAExploration

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

