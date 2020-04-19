Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Update

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 1,243,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 202,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,903. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

