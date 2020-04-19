SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 662,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 573,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,250. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

