Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $132.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seattle Genetics' lead drug Adcetris has been performing well since its launch. The drug's label expansion in frontline stage III/IV HL and frontline CD30-expressing PTCL is generating incremental revenues. Collaboration with Japans' Takeda for the global development and commercialization of Adcetris looks encouraging as well. The company has multiple ADC candidates in its pipeline, which are progressing well. Among these, Padcev got the FDA approval for a cancer indication, which should reduce heavy dependence on Adcetris in the future quarters. However, excessive reliance on Adcetris for growth remains a concern. Hence, any regulatory setback for the drug could hurt sales significantly. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays cut shares of Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.06.

SGEN stock opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.66 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $136.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.55.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,456,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

