SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

SEGRO stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

