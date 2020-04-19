Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 1,425,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 332,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 131,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.10. 428,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

