Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Deutsche Bank

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $570.33.

NYSE SHW traded up $31.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $516.75. 606,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,462. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average is $550.93.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $656,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,923,000 after purchasing an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $456,140,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

