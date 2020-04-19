Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $550.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $600.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $566.00 to $480.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $570.33.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $31.72 on Thursday, hitting $516.75. The company had a trading volume of 606,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,462. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 31.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 26.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

