SHIELD (XSH) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, SHIELD has traded 2% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $73,629.19 and $9.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.37 or 0.02533976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.03270221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00596670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00802051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00077245 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00652893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

