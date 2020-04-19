Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $410.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $439.41.

Shares of SHOP traded up $63.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $590.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,674. Shopify has a 1-year low of $213.13 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.21. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 13.3% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

