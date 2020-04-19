Short Interest in 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Grows By 9.6%

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 525,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 479,100 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. 17,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($1.62). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 89bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

