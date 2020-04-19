Short Interest in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Expands By 10.3%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CTK remained flat at $$7.00 during trading hours on Friday. 18,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,697. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.24 million, a P/E ratio of -700.00 and a beta of 0.23. CooTek has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CooTek will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTK. ValuEngine cut shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,577,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,000. CooTek (Cayman) makes up about 1.0% of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd owned approximately 4.05% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.