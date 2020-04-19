Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Rises By 9.8%

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 1,402,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 581,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DECK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.40.

NYSE DECK traded up $6.39 on Friday, hitting $145.65. 365,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,023. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

