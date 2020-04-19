Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expands By 10.4%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 314,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of DCO stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 118,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,781. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $239.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.14.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Paulson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean M. Flatt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCO. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.