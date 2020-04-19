Short Interest in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Increases By 9.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 32,883,400 shares. Approximately 21.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Farfetch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,207,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,040. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

