Short Interest in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Drops By 24.5%

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 4,265,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,937,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $5.87. 2,072,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.94. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

