Short Interest in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Increases By 9.5%

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lawson Products stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,999. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.56). Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,450.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata acquired 2,500 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

