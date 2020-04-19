Short Interest in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Rises By 13.6%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 1,699,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 802,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. 544,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,928. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lear has a 52-week low of $63.20 and a 52-week high of $158.95.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lear will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.73.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

