Short Interest in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Expands By 11.8%

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 2,683,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $2,019,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $80,163,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OSK traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.85. 637,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,231. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.31.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

