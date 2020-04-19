Short Interest in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Increases By 8.6%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,454,800 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Personalis alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Personalis by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Personalis by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Personalis by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSNL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.81. 245,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,736. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.34. Personalis has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $31.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.