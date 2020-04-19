Short Interest in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Declines By 27.8%

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 19,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. 9,856,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,045,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.