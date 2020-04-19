Short Interest in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Decreases By 23.0%

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 2,077,700 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $562,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $227,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth $414,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $146.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

