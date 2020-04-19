Short Interest in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Decreases By 23.2%

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 2,187,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
In other news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total transaction of $450,022.14. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,817,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 41,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.
Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
