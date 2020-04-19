Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Expands By 8.6%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMIT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 13,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,657. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

Read More: What does EPS mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit