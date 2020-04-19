Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Expands By 8.6%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMIT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 13,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,657. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Schmitt Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

