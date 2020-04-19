Short Interest in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) Decreases By 25.8%

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,000 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Servicesource International from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of SREV stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.07. 214,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,927. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.79. Servicesource International has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired 110,409 shares of company stock valued at $84,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

