Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Decreases By 28.9%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 3,768,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.98. 1,428,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $139.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,208,070. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit