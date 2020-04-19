Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Decreases By 28.9%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 3,768,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.98. 1,428,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its 200-day moving average is $139.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $1,499,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,892.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,624 shares of company stock valued at $40,208,070. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Synopsys by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

