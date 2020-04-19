Short Interest in Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) Grows By 8.6%

Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 206,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Taoping stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. 62,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,983. Taoping has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taoping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

