Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 203,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,971. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.97.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

