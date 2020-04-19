SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.75. 720,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.94.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,658,000 after purchasing an additional 234,844 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,028,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

