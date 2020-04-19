Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 5,279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,864,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.40. 1,950,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

