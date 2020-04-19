SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $87.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.92.

SLG traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

