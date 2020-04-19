SocialCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 48.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SocialCoin has a market cap of $754.90 and $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SocialCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SocialCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SocialCoin Coin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk . SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.